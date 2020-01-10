Chhapaak special screening: Delhi Congress takes students to watch Deepika Padukone

"Around 800 students watched the film. Deepika stood with our students. Now it is our turn to support her," Delhi Congress leader Alka Lamba said.
Delhi Congress leaders arranged a special screening of the Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Chhapaak’ for students in Daryaganj here on Friday. “We bought all the 920 tickets of the 2-pm show. Around 800 students watched the film. Deepika stood with our students. Now it is our turn to support her,” Delhi Congress leader Alka Lamba said.
The special screening was organised at Delite Cinema in Daryaganj.
