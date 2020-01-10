Chhapaak special screening: Delhi Congress takes students to watch Deepika Padukone

The special screening was organised at Delite Cinema in Daryaganj.

Delhi Congress leaders arranged a special screening of the Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Chhapaak’ for students in Daryaganj here on Friday. “We bought all the 920 tickets of the 2-pm show. Around 800 students watched the film. Deepika stood with our students. Now it is our turn to support her,” Delhi Congress leader Alka Lamba said.

