Chhapaak movie release: Acid attack survivor’s lawyer moves court on release of Deepika Padukone starrer

Published: January 9, 2020 12:01:00 PM

Advocate Aparna Bhat filed the application saying that despite representing Agarwal in courts for several years and helping in the making of the movie, she was not given credit in the film.

Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer on Thursday moved a Delhi court, seeking an injunction on the release of Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Chhapaak’. Advocate Aparna Bhat filed the application saying that despite representing Agarwal in courts for several years and helping in the making of the movie, she was not given credit in the film.

She said the filmmakers took her help in the process of writing and shooting the movie, but did not give her credits in the film. The matter is likely to be taken up for hearing shortly.

