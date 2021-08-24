‘Chest swell with pride’: Kamal Haasan hails Shershaah; here’s how Karan Johar, Kiara Advani responded

‘Chest swell with pride': Kamal Haasan lauds Shershaah, congrats team for excellent work

Shershaah: Actor and film director Kamal Haasan on Monday took to microblogging site Twitter to laud people’s current favorite Shershaah. The actor, calling himself, patriot’s son, lauded the entire team of the film. He tweeted that being a big movie fan and a patriot’s son, he never liked how most of the Indian films would represent the Indian army calling ‘Shershaah’ an “exception” that swells his heart with pride for soldiers. He further thanked Dharma Productions for promoting director Vishnu Varadhan and congratulated actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani for their excellent work in the movie.

Karan Johar, who is usually seen active on Twitter among other social media platforms, also took notice of the tweet. Replying to him, he wrote that it was such an honor for the team of Shershaah using a couple of emojis.

Thank you so much Sir! This is such an honour for team #Shershaah ???????????? https://t.co/jrud56Ndzn — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 23, 2021

Kiara Advani’s role as Dimple Cheema also received tons of appreciation for her role in the film. She also took notice of the tweet and thanked the producer. Responding to the tweet, she wrote, “Thank you so much sir”.

Thank you so so much Sir???????? https://t.co/GzRPI5zBD2 — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) August 23, 2021

Released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month, Shershaah is based on the life of Indian army captain Vikram Batra who was martyred in the Kargil War 1999. He was awarded with the Param Vir Chakra, for his actions during the war. Actor Sidharth Malhotra was seen playing the role of Vikram Batra while actor Kiara Advani was seen playing the role of his fiancee Dimple Cheema. The entire team of Shershaah has been earning all the praises for this emotional storyline and actors have also been getting recognition for their performances.

