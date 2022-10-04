scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Chello Show tells story of our vanishing film heritage; Amitabh Bachchan shares trailer of India’s Oscar Selection

The film has been selected as India’s Official Entry to the 95th Academy Awards.

Written by Entertainment Desk
Chello Show tells story of our vanishing film heritage; Amitabh Bachchan shares trailer of India’s Oscar Selection
Still from Chhello Show trailer.

The trailer of Pan Nalin’s Last Film Show (Chhello Show) was released on September 28 amid much excitement. The film has been selected as India’s Official Entry to the 95th Academy Awards. Within 24 hours of its release, the trailer of Last Film Show was widely appreciated by fans and celebrities alike. The entire film industry has come out in support of the film and sent their wishes for the Oscars and now none other than Mr Amitabh Bachchan has also come forward to celebrate the film’s selection.

Last night Mr Bachchan tweeted, “T 4429 – Chello Show tells the story of our vanishing film heritage. So proud of @FHF_Official ’s association with India’s official entry to the Oscars. In cinemas on Oct 14 by @roykapurfilms.”

Here’s the trailer:

Also Read
Vin diesel, deepika padukone, deepika padukone hollywood, deepika padukone xxx, xxx return of xander cage, vin diesel xxx, deepika padukone twitter, deepika padukone vin diesel karan johar, deepika padukone vin diesel koffee with karan, deepika padukone vin diesel kapil sharma, deepika padukone photos, deepika padukone xxx photos, deepika padukone vin diesel photos, deepika padukone vin diesel pics, deepika padukone instagram, deepika padukone news, deepika padukone movies, deepika padukone songs, xxx release date, xxx trailer deepika padukone, xxx poster deepika padukone, ruby rose, entertainment, entertainment news, movies, movies news, bollywood, bollywood news, hollywood, hollywood news
https://youtu.be/sFyi5bS9HmM

Celebrities like Hardik Pandya, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Vidya Balan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Dulquer Salmaan, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Sona Mohapatra and many more have shared the trailer from their social media handles and showered it with love.

The film is produced by Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films and Chhello Show LLP. It will be released by Samuel Goldwyn Films in the USA. Roy Kapur Films in partnership with PVR Cinemas will be distributing the film in India. Last Film Show (Chhello Show) is set to release in theatres in Gujarat and across India on 14th October 2022.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.