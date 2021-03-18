Chehre trailer out! Amitabh-Emran psychological thriller is gripping but where is Rhea Chakraborty?

Chehre starts Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan hashmi in lead roles.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan first movie of the year also starring Emraan Hashmi will arrive at theatres near you on April 30 and the trailer just arrived.

What appears from the trailer is Emraan who faces a car accident is trapped into playing a game with Amitabh Bachchan, Annu Kapoor and the others where “justice” for crime is done. Krystal D’Souza appears to be Hashmi’s love interest in the movie while Rhea Chakraborty also makes a blink-and-you-miss appearance.

Amitabh Bachchan sharing the trailer said, “Everybody is a suspect until proven guilty .. Are you ready to #FaceTheGame?”

The movie also starring Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Siddhant Kapoor was scheduled for a July 2020 release but got delayed as the coronavirus-pandemic shut all the cinema houses indefinitely.

The poster or the credits did not mention Rhea Chakraborty’s name who was originally a part of the cast making movie buffs think if the Sushant singh controversy has made the makers exclude Rhea from the film. Producer Anand Pandit taking to Mid-Day about the fans reactions said that they have chosen to stay quiet about the matter for the time being.

The teaser of Chehre was unveiled recently and got fans excited. The teaser begins with visuals of few artwork displayed on a wall and a voice says, “Is duniya meion koi bhi banda aisa nahi jisne apni life mein koi apradh nahi kia ho. )there is no one in the world who has never done a single crime.” Soon visuals od Hashmi and Bachchan appears.

Emraan also shared stills from the film where he can be seen engrossed in a conversation at a snow-capped location.

Chehre is a mystery thriller directed by Rumi Jaffry. Amitabh Bachchan is playing a lawyer while Hashmi is a buiseness tycoon in the film. The film was announced on April 11, 2019.