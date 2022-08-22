Check out Kapil Sharma’s new look ahead of The Kapil Sharma Show season 4

After a brief gap of about two months, The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to make a comeback to the small screen and fans cannot be even more excited than ever. Making the announcement, the ace comedian Kapil Sharma shared a new photo of himself, and his transformation left everyone bowled over. The new show will air in September.

On Sunday, taking to his social media handles, the comedian dropped his new look for the episode and wrote, “New season, new look #tkss #comingsoon.”

In the picture, Kapil can be seen wearing black T-shirt and black trousers. He styled it with a white blazer, sunglasses, and sneakers. He has lost more weight than the last season.

Soon after he shared the post, his industry fans flooded the comment section. Singer Richa Sharma commented, “Ye handsome ladka kaun haiiiii,” followed by heart emoticons. Harbhajan Singh wrote, “Looking sharp” and Parmeet Sethi wrote, “Deadly look Kapil”.

Also read: Wondering why Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan didn’t open well at the box office? Know it from top trade analysts

Earlier, Archana Puran Singh took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video offering a glimpse of a new set of The Kapil Sharma Show. She can be heard saying, “Hi guys, guess where I am shooting today…for the promo of the new season of The Kapil Sharma show. I know you all are so excited to have the show back. We are coming back very soon and today is the promo shoot. So look out for further details on our posts and stories of the whole cast. I am so excited to be back to be with you guys.” Sharing the post, she wrote, “Sneak peek of the promo shoot for The Kapil Sharma shoot. Yesss! It’s coming back sooooooon in a fresh, new and exciting! Watch out for more deets!”

The last season of The Kapil Sharma Show concluded in June this year. Besides Kapil, the show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahiri, Bharti Singh, and Sumona Chakravarti, among others.