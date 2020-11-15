  • MORE MARKET STATS

Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India: PM Modi

By: |
November 15, 2020 3:30 PM

Chatterjee, 85, died at a hospital in Kolkata after over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments. "Shri Soumitra Chatterjee's death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India.

Chatterjee is survived by wife Deepa Chatterjee, daughter Poulomi Basu and son Sougata Chatterjee.Chatterjee is survived by wife Deepa Chatterjee, daughter Poulomi Basu and son Sougata Chatterjee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee and said his demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India.

Chatterjee, 85, died at a hospital in Kolkata after over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments. “Shri Soumitra Chatterjee’s death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

Related News

Chatterjee is survived by wife Deepa Chatterjee, daughter Poulomi Basu and son Sougata Chatterjee.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema cultural life of West Bengal and India PM Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee passes away at 85
2Soumitra Chatterjee’s condition grave, on life support
3Akshay Kumar’s Diwali gift to fans! Unveils first look of new film ‘Ram Setu’