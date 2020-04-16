Charlie Chaplin 131st birth anniversary: Vidya Balan recreates iconic actor’s look through video message

Chaplin’s famous words, ‘A day without laughter is a day wasted’ and ‘We think too much and feel too little’ convey to the world an inspiring message even today.

Charlie Chaplin magic recreated, thanks to Vidya Balan! Think Charlie Chaplin and you are bound to recall one of the world’s most loved silent movie actors of all time! Charlie Chaplin, as an actor, made comedy trendy and popular, paving the way for a huge fan following across the globe even today. In a heartwarming video message on Charlie Chaplin, Bollywood actor Vidya Balan paid the best tribute ever by recreating the iconic Chaplin look in a three piece tuxedo and the characteristic pencil moustache! Accentuating the overall feel of the Chaplin era, Vidya Balan has recreated the Charlie Chaplin magic with the typical quaint magician hat and a walking stick, the musical background adding an old world charm to the visual presentation. In Vidya Balan’s caption for this touching video, she conveys happy birthday to the iconic actor on his 131st birth anniversary today.

For those who love watching Chaplin movies, his autobiography offers a glimpse into his emotions as an individual. That he had a rough childhood is a well known fact.

The lack of financial backing at a young age and his mother’s prolonged illness may have led him to become a fine performer. However, as a filmmaker, he had certain quirks. Interestingly, it is said that Chaplin was opposed to the use of sound in film making.

At the same time, he was a self-taught musician. Let’s not forget, some pop-based musical scores from Chaplin’s movies became instant hits.

Chaplin’s famous words, ‘A day without laughter is a day wasted’ and ‘We think too much and feel too little’ convey to the world an inspiring message even today.

On the work front, Vidya Balan is set for portraying the biopic of Shakuntala Devi, the iconic maths genius. For fans, this will also be a fantastic opportunity to see their favorite star teaming up with Sanya Malhotra, ‘Dangal’ actor, who is set to play the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter.

