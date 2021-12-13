Chandigarh girl Harnaaz Sandhu Wins Miss Universe 2021 crown: Top five things to know about her

The young actor idolises Priyanka Chopra and she draws inspiration from her body of work. (Facebook/Miss Universe)

Till Sunday evening, Harnaaz Sandhu was not a name many in India were familiar with. That all changed this morning, however, as the 21-year-old from Chandigarh won the Miss Universe 2021 crown. The model-actor has been trending on Twitter since the moment Mexico’s Andrea Meza, the winner of last year’s competition, crowned her successor.

Former Miss Universe Lara Dutta, the last Indian to bring home the crown in 2000, was the first to extend her greetings to Harnaaz. “Congratulations, @HarnaazSandhu03! Welcome to the club! We’ve waited 21 long years for this! You make us so, so proud! A billion dreams come true!” Lara tweeted.

Harnaaz also got a shoutout from her idol Priyanka Chopra, who won Miss World in 2000. Sharing a video of the host announcing Harnaaz’s name as Miss Universe 2021 on Instagram, Priyanka wrote: “And the new Miss Universe is.. Miss India.”

“Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03 (for) bringing the crown home after 21 years.”

The Chandigarh-based model, who is pursuing a Master’s degree in public administration, has already worked in the Punjabi films Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.

Early start

Harnaaz began her modelling career at 17 and has previously won Miss Diva 2021, Femina Miss India Punjab 2019, and was placed in the Top 12 at Femina Miss India 2019.

Inspirational mother

The model-actor draws inspiration from her mother, who broke the shackles of patriarchy and became a successful gynaecologist. According to her profile on the Miss Universe website, Harnaaz grew up helping her mother at health camps addressing women’s health issues and menstrual hygiene.

Women’s rights advocate

Conscious of the privilege thanks to her mother’s struggles, Harnaaz advocates for women’s empowerment, especially their constitutional rights to education and careers, and their freedom of choice.

Priyanka Chopra

The young actor idolises Priyanka Chopra and she draws inspiration from her body of work.

The average girl

Behind the glitz and glamour, however, Harnaaz is the typical girl-next-door, enjoying the company of friends, practising yoga, dancing, cooking, and playing chess. She loves water and never misses a chance to jump into the pool to rejuvenate herself. Harnaaz claims she can mimic everyone, including animals, and loves writing couplets in Punjabi, her mother tongue.