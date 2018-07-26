Chalo Jeete Hain: Movie based on the Prime Minister’s childhood screened at Lok Sabha, Rashtrapati Bhavan

Poster of Chalo Jeete Hain (Image: twitter.com/ ChaloJeeteHain)

A short film, Chalo Jeete Hain, based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life, was screened at Rajya Sabha secretariat on Wednesday. The screening happened for Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Ravi Rajyavardhan Rathore, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Jayant Sinha and JP Nadda. Another special screening was conducted for President Ramnath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan auditorium on Tuesday.

Indian Express reported that even though the movie does not assert to be Modi’s biography, sources in the Central Secretariate said that, “The story is based on a young boy, who goes asking his parents and others…what’s it that you live for after reading a phrase… ‘a winner is one who lives for others’… The young boy is…Narendra Modi…” The screening that took place in the Rashtrapati Bhavan was requested by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Prime Minister’s Office, officials told IE. However, such claims were refuted by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Press Secretary to President Ramnath Kovind, Ashok Malik told IE, “The filmmakers wrote to us and said that this is a film about the innocence of childhood and about young people helping each other. They said they would like to show it to President Kovind. The President gave his consent and it was screened on Tuesday. Such screenings have happened in the past too. Such values are encouraged.”

#PresidentKovind watched the film Chalo Jeete Hain at a special screening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, the film captures the theme of childhood and innocence, empathy and fraternity pic.twitter.com/auTWpyK8cP — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 24, 2018

Chalo Jeete Hain is however not the first film to be screened at the President’s residence. Former President Pranab Mukherjee watched several films like ‘Pink’, ‘Piku’ in the Rashtrapati Bhavan auditorium.

Many Union ministers who have watched the movie poured in praise on social media. The Vice President’s office tweeted, “It conveys how Naru found a purpose to life at an early age and was inspired by the message of Swami Vivekananda,” and later added, “The trees give their fruits to us, the rivers sustain our lives through their waters, and the cows give us nourishment through their milk. Let us also live for others, not merely for ourselves.”

While Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prashad wrote, “A very emotional and effective portrayal of a young man born in poverty and deprivation and yet creates hope to live life for others. Extraordinary movie.”

Director of Chalo Jeete Hain Mangesh Hadawale informed that the movie revolves around a boy ‘Naru’, who is inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s words: “Wahi jeete hain, jo doosro ke liye jeete hain. (Only those live who live for others).” The director wrote on his website when he “stumbled upon incidents from Naru’s childhood,” he could not miss the cinematic appeal of it. However, even he did not mention Narendra Modi directly.

Sources told IE, the similarities between ‘Naru’ and Narendra Modi are unmissable in the movie – which portrays the protagonist selling tea at a railway station and is deeply influenced by Swami Vivekananda’s teachings.

The movie comes before the 2019 General Elections. Before 2014 General Elections a comic book named ‘Bal Narendra’ was released.