Celebrity brand valuation: Akshay Kumar overtakes Deepika Padukone; This celeb topped the list

Ever wondered which celebrity you see the most in advertisements? Here’s the answer! According to a report on Indian Celebrity Brand Valuation list for 2019, India Cricket captain Virat Kohli retained the top position for the third consecutive year. His brand valuation for 2019 rose nearly 39% from 2018 to stand at US$ 237.5 million, which is 227.27% more than the second spot, occupied by actor Akshay Kumar. Akshay Kumar’s position rose a spot to become the second most valuable celebrity in terms of brand value. His brand value for 2019 stand at US$ 104.5 million, an increase of more than 55% over 2018.
Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone slipped a spot to the third position, which she shares with her husband Ranveer Singh, who was in 2018 ranked 4th. The brand value of the actors stands at US$ 93.5 million each. While Deepika’s brand value fell by nearly 9%, Ranveer’s value increased by over 48%. Deepika, however, still remained the leading female celebrity endorser for the second year in a row.
Bollywood’s king Khan Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan, retained their positions at 5th and 6th places respectively. SRK’s brand value in 2019 increased by nearly 8.9% and stood at US$ 66.1 million, while Salman Khan saw a marginal decline of US$ 1,00,000 in brand value.
Moreover, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan swapped places with Alia Bhatt and slipped from 7th place in 2018 to 8th in 2019. Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni rose three spots to grab the 9th place in 2019, while Hrithik Roshan slipped a place to 11th position. Varun Dhawan slipped three places to the 12th spot, while Priyanka Chopra went from rank 19 in 2018 to the 13th position.
Moreover, according to the report, most celebrity endorsements are in the sector of personal care and personal hygiene, with 25% of the endorsements falling in this category. The next most endorsed sector was the food and beverages sector, which had a 19% share. Hair-care sector constituted 11% of the celebrity endorsements.
The male to female ratio of celebrity endorsements, according to the report, was 51:49. However, in the personal care and personal hygiene sector, female celebrities dominated the endorsements with 68% share.
The report further stated that as per the trend, more and more millennial and Gen Z stars grabbed endorsements in 2019, giving a list of 12 new-age celebrities. In 2019, according to the report, Ayushmann Khurrana, whose 2 films released last year, had 17 endorsements, while Kartik Aaryan and Tiger Shroff, both with 2 films, had 16 endorsements each. Meanwhile, Disha Patani, with only 1 film in 2019, had 15 endorsements, and Kriti Sanon, who was a part of 3 films in 2019, had 14 endorsements.
Rajkummar Rao, whose 3 films released in 2019, had 13 endorsements, while Taapsee Pannu, with 4 films, was able to grab 11 endorsements. Vicky Kaushal, with 1 film out in 2019, had 10 endorsements. Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, both with 2 films in 2019, had 5 endorsements each. Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor, both of whom had no film releases in 2019, had 3 endorsements each.
