Celebrity brand valuation: Akshay Kumar overtakes Deepika Padukone; This celeb topped the list

Ever wondered which celebrity you see the most in advertisements? Here’s the answer! According to a report on Indian Celebrity Brand Valuation list for 2019, India Cricket captain Virat Kohli retained the top position for the third consecutive year. His brand valuation for 2019 rose nearly 39% from 2018 to stand at US$ 237.5 million, which is 227.27% more than the second spot, occupied by actor Akshay Kumar. Akshay Kumar’s position rose a spot to become the second most valuable celebrity in terms of brand value. His brand value for 2019 stand at US$ 104.5 million, an increase of more than 55% over 2018.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone slipped a spot to the third position, which she shares with her husband Ranveer Singh, who was in 2018 ranked 4th. The brand value of the actors stands at US$ 93.5 million each. While Deepika’s brand value fell by nearly 9%, Ranveer’s value increased by over 48%. Deepika, however, still remained the leading female celebrity endorser for the second year in a row.

Bollywood’s king Khan Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan, retained their positions at 5th and 6th places respectively. SRK’s brand value in 2019 increased by nearly 8.9% and stood at US$ 66.1 million, while Salman Khan saw a marginal decline of US$ 1,00,000 in brand value.

Moreover, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan swapped places with Alia Bhatt and slipped from 7th place in 2018 to 8th in 2019. Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni rose three spots to grab the 9th place in 2019, while Hrithik Roshan slipped a place to 11th position. Varun Dhawan slipped three places to the 12th spot, while Priyanka Chopra went from rank 19 in 2018 to the 13th position.

Aamir Khan , however, saw a major fall, slipping from 11th place in 2018 to 16th position in 2019. The top 20 list of celebrities in 2019 features three new brand ambassadors, including actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who debuted the list at the 10th place with a brand value of US$ 40.3 million, actor Tiger Shroff at the 17th position with a value of US$ 24.2 million, and cricketer Rohit Sharma who stands at the 20th place with a brand value of US$ 23 million.