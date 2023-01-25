Celebrating 5 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat

A filmmaker’s biggest strength is the vision that he/she can bring to the big screen. It’s nothing less than a wonder how a filmmaker plays with his craft and introduces the audience to an unusual world of his imagination keeping up the entertainment quotient intact. The entertainment world has seen the brilliance of Sanjay Leela Bhansali who has a filmography that is in the literal sense a large canvas of experiments where the filmmaker has crafted his vision with all the control over his craft.

Right from introducing the audience to some remarkable characters to moulding them in a way that has never been expected, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is that filmmaker who has excelled way beyond the boundaries of storytelling. If we look at his film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, he introduces the audience to the enchanting chemistry of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Portraying love in the modern era was redefined with the introduction of this new couple. Subsequently, their bond went on to a different magnitude in Bajirao Mastani where the world just couldn’t afford to watch them apart and profoundly considered the best on-screen couples for a reason and nothing wrong to say, off-screen as well.

Also Read Pathaan Movie Review: A box office hit that defies logic

But wait, this has grabbed the experimenting eyes of the filmmaker. Who would have imagined Ranveer-Deepika who was fighting the world for their love, will be cast in the opposite frames in his immediate next? With Padmaavat, what Sanjay Leela Bhansali has done was nothing less than a surprise for us. While we got used to watching Ranveer & Deepika in the same frame, they were portrayed in a whole new light in Padmavat. It’s nothing short of a masterpiece that this maverick director created. His belief in his filmmaking & storytelling is so intense that he not only paired them opposite but also convinced the audiences to get immersed in these characters.

This is indeed a clear example of the absolute control of the director over the characters that build up in his film. Maybe call it a challenge but this experiment is definitely not anyone’s cup of tea to serve the same romance in a picture and must say the filmmaker has owned this art. The zest of experimentation is clearly visible which shows that the filmmaker is all open with his imagination to master his own craft.