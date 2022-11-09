Celebrating 15 years of Deepika Padukone and her milestones that put India on the global map

As Om Shanti Om completes 15 years today, we celebrate the biggest gift the blockbuster gave the industry – Deepika Padukone. Bollywood’s Numero Uno female star and among the most iconic female superstars of all time, Deepika Padukone has put India on the global map, not just once but on multiple occasions.

Here’s taking a look at the proud achievements the superstar has brought home in a short span of 15 years and how she continues to remain an inspiration not just on home turf but across the globe:

The Biggest Global Brand Ambassador from India – Deepika Padukone is the only Indian to be chosen as the global face for luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Cartier and even pop culture brand heavyweights like Levis and Adidas. Conventionally luxury brands have steered clear of endorsements and this unprecedented and monumental shift in the brand world, speaks volumes for the kind of confidence these big names have in Deepika Padukone.

Representing India on the 75th Cannes Film Festival jury – In this her 15th year, Deepika Padukone was chosen to be part of the exclusive and very illustrious jury for the 75th Festival De Cannes. In a statement to the press, Cannes described the icon as, “ Indian Actress, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur who is a huge star in her country”

The only Indian among the World’s 10 most beautiful women – Deepika Padukone was recently listed alongside Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Beyonce and Ariana Grande as one of the 10 most beautiful women, by a scientist, using a Greek technique called ‘Golden Ratio of Beauty’ to decide the world’s most beautiful women. What’s most interesting is that Deepika Padukone is the only Indian to feature on this highly coveted Golden Ratio of Beauty list in which formulas are applied to determine physical perfection.

The first Indian to be honoured twice by Time Magazine – Deepika Padukone joined world leaders including scientists and CEOs, artists and activists, pop stars and politicians as 2022’s TIME100 Impact Awardee, a recognition of leaders who, through sustained effort, have done extraordinary work to shape the future of their industries and the world at large. At the Museum of the Future in Dubai where she was honoured for her exemplary work that has inspired and influenced millions across the globe. Interestingly, this makes Deepika Padukone the first Indian personality to be honoured twice by Time Magazine. She was earlier part of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the world back in 2020.

Part of Variety International Women’s Impact Report for 2 consecutive years – Through her films and her efforts towards mental health advocacy, Deepika Padukone has influenced waves of societal change. The superstar was honoured by Variety and was the only Indian icon to be part of the report for two years in a row.

Madame Tussauds wax statue with a difference – While several celebrities have been immortalized at London’s Madame Tussauds, Deepika Padukone’s statue titled ‘The Statue of Purpose’ had a deeper meaning. With her statue, Deepika hoped to give people a sense of upliftment and a sense of hope as the figurine was modelled on her real-life avatar as opposed to a film character.