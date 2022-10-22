Celebrate Diwali with your family and friends by watching the most loved titles

Diwali is a great time for get-togethers, be it with family or friends. A time for lights, festivities, and cheer – a time to share joy and if you’re looking to do a film night, we have got you covered. Grab some Diwali delicacies, and relax with your loved ones while OTT platforms take care of your entertainment needs with a special collection – LOVE, LIGHTS AND CELEBRATIONS. Here are a few titles from the collection to make every night of the festive season filmy.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

The globally popular family drama features an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor and directed by Karan Johar. The storyline revolves around an adopted son Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), who comes to London to start a fresh life after being disowned by his father for marrying a woman of lower social status. Years later, his now-adult younger brother Rohan (Hrithik Roshan) sets out on a journey to find him and reunite the family together.

Sooryavanshi

Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead, the action-packed film is the fourth instalment from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The action thriller revolves around DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad who is assigned the task of finding the whereabouts of a terrorist group and stopping the attacks. The film has special appearances of super cops Simmba Bhalerao (Ranveer Singh) and Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) who keep the entertainment quotient high with their action and stylistic performances.

The Disciple

Directed and written by Chaitanya Tamhane, The Disciple, is a Marathi musical drama starring Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid and Sumitra Bhave in lead roles. The story centres on Sharad Nerulkar (Aditya Modak), a vocalist who has devoted his life to study Indian classical music. But as time passes by, success seems afar. Instead, he alternates between a day job and practising music with his father and his guru. Will the disciple become a maestro?

Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali

A collection of wordless animated shorts titled Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali created by Rajiiv Chilaka portrays Little Bheem from the Mighty Little Bheem series. Bheem, his family, and friends prepare to celebrate Diwali as the festival of lights gets under way. Along with decorating his home and indulging in sweets, he also likes to get into a little mischief.

RRR

Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, RRR, an action drama featuring an ensemble cast of Ram Charan, N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt. This is a story of two people who build a deep brotherhood and fight against the British Raj. The rising tale of victory filled with exciting fight scenes and the grandeur of Rajamouli’s direction will provide you with a wholesome experience with a sense of wonder and excitement.

Annaatthe

Directed by Siva, the Tamil-language action drama features the one and only superstar – Rajini sir along with an ensemble cast of Khushbu, Meena, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish. The film is a heart-warming story of siblings Kalaiyan (Rajinikanth) and Thanga Meenakshi (Keerthy Suresh) who share an unnerving love for each other.

3 Idiots

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this cult film is a story of three best friends and their adventures as engineering students in a reputed institute. The film veers into a series of flashbacks, where long-time friends Farhan (Madhavan) and Raju (Sharman Joshi) set out on a road trip to find their missing friend, Rancho (Aamir Khan), who disappears mysteriously on graduation day. Filled with heart-warming drama and comedy, this film is the perfect mix of emotions.

Jaadugar

Directed by Sameer Saxena, this heart-warming sports comedy stars Jitendra Kumar, Jaaved Jaaferi and Aarushi Sharma in lead roles. Set against the backdrop of Neemuch, Jaadugar explores the life of Meenu, a small-time magician. Meenu has to learn football and fulfil his locality’s lifetime dream to win the inter-colony football tournament in order to win the heart of his lady-love’s father.