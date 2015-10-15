Carrie Underwood confesses taking supplements containing dangerous herb

Carrie Underwood has recently revealed that she used to take diet supplements containing a dangerous herb to try to lose weight.

The 32-year-old songstress said in a recent interview that she was at her heaviest 10 years ago and gained more after her pregnancy, but then she used a personal trainer to help shed weight and even turned to weight loss supplements, reports E! Online.

The ‘Blown Away’ hit-maker further said that she was taking things with Ephedra in it and added that she was aware that it was not the best way and she would like to undo it if she could.

Meanwhile, talking about her eating disorder, Underwood said that she was not eating enough calories and this was not because she wanted to cut down calories, it was because she was unaware what amount of calories she had to consume.