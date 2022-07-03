‘Captain Miller’ trailer released – Here’s what ‘super kicked’ Dhanush says about his next film

In good news for his fans, actor Dhanush has shared a teaser of his upcoming film ‘Captain Miller’. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film, going by teaser, seems to be an historical drama. The film is expected to hit the screen in 2023.

While sharing the trailer on his twitter handle, the actor promised that the film is “going to be so exciting.” The actor also said that he was “super kicked” to be working with Arun as well as GV Prakash, the music composer in the film.

According to trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai, the film will be a period action-adventure drama. The film is set in the Madras Presidency period of the 1930s and 40s. Significantly. Dhanush will have three different looks in the film.

Notably, Dhanush announced the project in December 2021. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “fortunate” to be working in Arun’s directorial,,. In response to the tweet, Arun had tweeted, “Thank you so much for the trust @dhanushkraja. I am humbled and truly honoured for your kind words. I am the fortunate one here. Looking forward to this big journey.”

Soon after the actor shared the teaser, he started getting congratulatory messages. Among them include Keerthy Suresh, who acted in Arun’s ‘Saani Kaayidham. He tweeted, “Woah! Can’t wait to see the magic that @ArunMatheswaran is going to create with @dhanushkraja sir in this one ! Best wishes to you both!” Bollywood director Aanand L Rai, who shares a brother-like bond with Dhanush, called the first look “outstanding.” GV Prakash called Captain Miller a beginning of a “new phase of Tamil cinema.” Karan Johar also called it “epic.”

Meanwhile, sharing a statement, Producer TG Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films said “I am elated to announce our prestigious project ‘Captain Miller’, which I strongly believe will be one among the promising movies made at a grand scale from our production house. Working with iconic actor Dhanush has always been a great pleasure as our previous collaborations have been successful.”