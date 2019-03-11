Captain Marvel box office: Marvel superhero flick soars with $455 million in worldwide weekend sales

Captain Marvel box office: Captain Marvel released on March 8. (IE)

Captain Marvel box office: Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers has set the box office on fire in its opening weekend, with Marvel Studios’ first female-led superhero blockbuster Captain Marvel soaring to a bumper global opening of 455 million dollars. Domestically, Captain Marvel takes the top spot for the weekend with $153 million, the second-best ever debut for a new Marvel franchise after last year’s Black Panther.

Captain Marvel, the first Marvel movie to be headlined exclusively by a female superhero, is the second largest global opening of any superhero movie. It falls behind Avengers: Infinity War, and is the sixth best global officer premier of all time.

MARVEL UNIVERSE’S TWEET:

Box Office: #CaptainMarvel flies to historic $455M globally. •The second-largest for any superhero movie behind Avengers: Infinity War. •Overall, it’s the sixth-best worldwide opening of all time. pic.twitter.com/6d4WrRFn24 — Marvel Universe (@77MCU) March 10, 2019

The film has once again shown that when underrepresented demographics get their chance in promising entertainment, audiences will come out to see with their wallets wide open.

The North American haul matched closely to tracking estimates of $150 million, but internationally it comfortably exceeded expectations, grossing $302 million from overseas markets including $89.3 million from China. It had been projected to earn around $200 million internationally.

At $455 million, Captain Marvel has enjoyed the sixth biggest global opening of all-time, and the second biggest for a superhero movie after Avengers: Infinity War, which debuted to $640.5 million last year. It also pushes the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a cumulative gross of $17.98 billion – and with Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home incoming in the next few months it is only a matter of time until the MCU smashes the $20 billion mark, and may even reach as high as $21 billion this year.

In all likelihood, Captain Marvel will have strong legs at the box office, particularly since it won’t face many challenges for the rest of the month. Even if Uswins the #1 spot during its opening weekend, it probably won’t take too much business away from Captain Marvel.