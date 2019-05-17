Cannes film festival 2019 red carpet pictures: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut show star power

The Cannes film festival 2019 is underway and all we know that all your social media news feeds are filled with stunning pictures. This year, many Bollywood stars have also added to the glamour quotient of the event with their electrifying presence and charisma. Marvelous actors like Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, and Deepika Padukone were amongst the Bollywood divas who attended the grand event. All the three of them managed to grab the attention with their dazzling appearance at the mega event. You cannot forget the MET GALA 2019 too, which was held a few days back. Both the flawless actors, Priyanka and Deepika made heads turn at that event too! Our Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra knows to manage her FIRANGI look really well! The international icon chose to wear a strapless black gown with a thigh-high slit. Talking about her attire, the gown's waist was highlighted with sparkling red stones which made the actress look much prominent. The Quantico actress opted for side-swept curls and looked amazing in a vintage look. Adding to it, Priyanka wore alluring diamond earrings while opting for nude pink lips and winged eyeliner. READ:\u00a0Shahid Kapoor wax statue unveils at Madame Tussauds Singapore The Chhapaak actress, Deepika Padukone wore a beautiful cream colored gown decorated with a chocolate brown bow. The gown has been designed by her close aide Peter Dundas. The Padmavat actress, complemented her look with a pair of beautiful Aquazzara stilettos. Padukone opted for kohl-rimmed eyes along with a high ponytail. Her entire look was mesmerizing. Coming to the Manikarnika actress, Kangana Ranaut, who sported a desi avatar which made her look like a gorgeous vintage model. The Tanu Weds Manu returns actress opted for a Madhurya creations designer golden Kanjeevaram saree. She teamed up with a corset, which gave her an indo-western look. It was designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. So, which actress do you find was stunning? And who was able to steal the show with her presence at the Cannes event?