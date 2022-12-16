Businessman to an actor-producer: Meet Yogesh Lakhani, the man changing trends in Bollywood

When we talk about advertising in the entertainment industry, Bright Outdoor Media Ltd comes to our minds. The company has associated with the biggest brands, celebrities, and organisations from all across the globe.

Founded by Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, the company has been the most preferred name in the country. Be it brand promotions through billboards or any other way, Lakhani’s has been working towards changing the game. Having been associated with more than a hundred thousand Hindi films, he has closely worked on albums, events, shows, and award nights.

Right from partnering with Filmfare, Femina, FICCI, and IIFA, Lakhani has worked with bigwigs from the entertainment industry. Recently at the press conference of IIFA Awards 2023 in Mumbai, superstar Salman Khan handed over the big dummy trophy to Lakhani.

On several occasions, the Dabangg superstar has expressed his love for Dr. Lakhani. Speaking about it, Yogesh Lakhani revealed, “Our association with IIFA has been for more than two decades. It feels like home, and I am thankful to media professionals, artists and creative professionals for showering immense love on Bright Outdoor Media Ltd.”

Moreover, the outdoor advertising company has partnered with small-scale films and the biggest Bollywood blockbusters. Besides acing his entrepreneurial skills, Yogesh Lakhani has done cameos in many Hindi films like ‘Dilwale’, ‘Bazaar’, ‘Calendar Girls’, ‘Bypass Road’, Ardh and Khali Bali to name a few.

In addition, Yogesh Lakhani has produced several films including the Indo-Nepalese hit ‘Prem Geet 3’ and the comedy flick ‘Smile Please’. In the coming year, Yogesh Lakhani is set to come up with the grand Bright Outdoor Awards which will happen in early January. It will be the fifth season of the awards show.

In the past seasons, actors like Abishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor have graced their presence at the event. The upcoming season of the awards event is said to be a spectacular affair with prominent personalities in attendance. On a concluding note, Yogesh Lakhani shared his excitement about the Bright Outdoor Awards, and he cannot wait to make it one of the remarkable events in the coming year.