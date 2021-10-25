Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer OUT: Fresh con-pair challenges the originals in cop-thief chase drama

Bunty and Babl returns to theaters in November

Bunty and Babli are back in action coning their world and bringing unlimited entertainment to the silver screen. 16 years after inspiring Bollywood with con-drama the mischievous duo is returning in the original avatar but with a different purpose. Yash Chopra’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 returns to theaters with a few fresh star cast, but Rani Mukherjee retains her place.

The official trailer dropped on Monday. As announced earlier Saaif Ali Khan replaced Abhishek Bachchan as Bunty. A new con-pair at Bunty -Babli Part 2 joins portrayed by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh and the cop’s part has been locked by Pankaj Tripathi who appears to be the biggest comedy element in the show.

The trailer opens with Bunty and Bali leading an apparently happy domestic life leaving their mischievous past behind until they are alarmed by another pair stealing their brand name to con people. The funky cop Pankaj Tripathi triggers their ego making the senior pair return to the con-world to unmask the newbies, who outsmart them every time.

The newbies flaunt similar chemistry as the original pair along with camouflaging them in gaudy outfits that suit their con-characters. Will the seniors be able to uncover the juniors using their brand name or give in to their game is what will unravel in the movie.

This is Siddhant’s second Bollywood film after Gully Boy and debut for Sharvari Wagh who was earlier seen in web series like “The Forgotten Army”. The movie has been directed by debutant Varun Sharma. The film also features Yashpal Sharma and Asrani. The film will hit theaters on November 19.