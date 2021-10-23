Bunty aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer to release in Nov, watch teaser

Sequel of the 2005 super-hit comedy Bunty aur Babli starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee is going to be released on November 19. Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and directed by Varun V Sharma the film’s teaser has been put out in the public domain prompting huge audience interest in the new cast of the film including lead actors. While the 2005 film was helmed by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukherjee and Aishwarya Rai, the 2021 film has not only Amitabh Bachchan missing, who played the spectacular role of a police inspector, but also Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai.

Instead, the new film has actor Saif Ali Khan opposite Rani Mukherjee and actors of the new generation Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari Wagh. The one and a half minute teaser begins with Saif and Rani getting ready for their shot and reveling at both of them acting together after decades. While Saif has been cast as Bunty, Mukherjee will continue to play the role of Babli. The duo are engrossed in reminiscing their chemistry in their old films when suddenly Chaturvedi and Sharvari make their back entry. Both of them claim that they are also playing the role of Bunty and Babli and attempt to steal the limelight. While the 1.5 minute trailer refrains from telling the plotline of the film, it can be assumed from the teaser of the film that there will be two pairs of Bunty and Babli in the film-Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukherjee and Siddhant Chaturvedi-Sharvari Wagh.

It also remains to be seen who plays the role of the cop in the film because if the film is essentially about two tricksters and frauds then there must be someone wide awake at night planning to lay hands on the cleverest of tricksters. While Rani Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan have always proved their mettle as the strongest anchors of the film throughout their career, Chaturvedi has also garnered instant fame by his stint in Zoya Akhtar directed and Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy. Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and with such a talented and experienced star cast, the film is expected to do wonders provided that the script plays out fine on camera.