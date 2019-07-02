Whose the Big B? Amitabh Bachchan and Anand Mahindra engage in interesting Twitter exchange

Anand Mahindra Chairman of Mahindra Group.

In a tongue-in-cheek Tweet, the Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra wrote that there is only one ‘Big B’ this week and that is the Big Budget. He also tagged Amitabh Bachchan who is known as the ‘Big B’ of Bollywood intended to represent ‘Big Bachchan’ of Bollywood and apologized quoting the aforementioned statement.

Anand Mahindra tweeted, “With due apologies to @SrBachchan there is only one ‘Big B’ this week…and that’s the Big Budget…”.

The real ‘Big B’ and one of the most famous Bollywood actors of all time Amitabh Bachchan reacted in a very gentle and contented way to this Tweet of Anand Mahindra and wrote on his twitter handle that the epithet has been given to him by the media and is the label that he never subscribed to. He further added that the ‘Big B’ mentioned by Anand Mahindra will create media that many people shall subscribe to.

Amitabh Bachchan responding to Anand Mahindra tweeted, ” ‘BIG B’ is a media created epithet, one that I have never subscribed to. The ‘BIG B’ this week that you mention, will create media .. that many shall subscribe to.”

The most eyed economic event of the year, the ‘Annual Budget’ is due this week and has all the required attention of the economists and intellectuals. Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance who will be presenting the Budget for the Fiscal Year 2019-20 (FY’20) will be the first full Budget of Modi-led NDA-II.

Earlier, Ananda Mahindra suggested economists about the requirement of change in taxation in the automobile sector to boost its growth. Mahindra is very active on Twitter and gets lots of appreciation for his meaningful Tweets.

Notably, Budget 2019 is important for entrepreneurs and people as it will be the key factor in setting up the whole expenditure plan of everyone for the coming fiscal year 2019-20. The financial statement will catch the eye of people who are especially interested in government’s policy related to the economy and of those who are concerned about sectorial growth in fields related to industries, manufacturing & services, pharmaceutical, digital, automobiles, railways, and farming.