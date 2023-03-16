BTS SUGA Agust D Tour is here: Know everything about dates, venues and ticket prices & more

BTS Army, it’s time to get ready with your ‘Yoongi Marry Me’ posters because SUGA will be hitting the road, for his first solo tour this April 2023. The Agust D tour announcement was first shared on February 14, 2023 on Weverse, the official community app for Hybe artists.

Locations and dates of the concert

The tour starts its first leg in the USA on April 26, 2023, covering multiple locations like Los Angeles (May 10-14), Belmont Park (April 26-27), Newark, Rosemont (May 3-6), and Oakland (May 16-17).

Credits: Weverse

He’ll then perform at Jakarta (May 26-28), Bangkok (June 10-11), Kanagawa (June 2-4), and Singapore (June 17-18) to finish off the tour de force in the capital of KPOP Seoul, South Korea (June 24-25).

The tour has been named after BTS member Min Yoongi’s alter persona, ‘Suga’ and ‘Agust D’. Both names hold a unique personal meaning behind them. Suga is formed from the first two syllables of the word shooting guard, which is a basketball player’s position that Suga played during his school days.

Also Read SamBahadur Teaser: Vicky Kaushal shares a gratitude note as he announces shoot wrap for Meghna Gulzar film

Agust D, the name of his first world tour and one of his mixtapes released in 2016, is a combination of the initials DT for his hometown, Daegu Town, and “Suga” spelled backward.

The BTS Army was shocked by this tour announcement as the Grammy-nominated group has to go on a temporary hiatus due to a compulsory enlistment into the Korean military for all able-bodied men from age 18-30.

How to book Agust D Tour tickets?

Ticket prices start at $87 each and climb up depending on the proximity to the stage and perks to a maximum of $8480. Like any previous BTS tour, tickets to the SUGA Agust D tour have been selling out in a matter of seconds since the window to purchase began on March 3 on Ticketmaster.

If you’re just hearing the news of the tour but missed the chance to buy the tickets first-hand, do not lose hope, and turn to reputable resale sites such as StubHub and Vivid Seats. In case, there are extra tickets after the Verified Fan Presale, Ticketmaster will offer them online.