BTS perform ‘Permission to Dance’ at the United Nations; sends out special message for ARMY; See video

K -Pop sensation BTS in United Nations

Korean Pop sensation BTS on Monday thrilled their fans and the UN with their performance and addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as the special presidential envoy for future generations from their native South Korea. During their speech, they expressed their faith in young people’s ability to imagine a better world despite the pandemic.

The Grammy-nominated band – comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – clad in subdued dark suits, attended the 76th UNGA as part of their duties as envoys and also performed their latest English single “Permission to Dance” at the UN headquarters.

After their remarks, the stars put on a pre-recorded video of the track “Permission to Dance” as they turned the heat on with their signature moves on the world body’s lawn facing the East River. The band was introduced by South Korean President Moon Jae-in who were given diplomatic passports, the latest effort by Seoul to seize on the global popularity of K-pop, the third time following two occasions in 2018 and 2020.

"We thought the world has stopped, but it continues to move forward. Every choice we make is the beginning of change." — @BTS_twt came to UNHQ to support action for the #GlobalGoals & a better world for everyone. Watch their special musical performance and get inspired. pic.twitter.com/ZQG4pDA61V — United Nations (@UN) September 20, 2021

In their address, BTS members asked young people to share perspectives on being “Covid lost generation” with life disrupted in early 2020. “We think that instead of the ‘lost generation,’ a more appropriate name would be the ‘welcome generation.’ “ they said affirming hopes. They ended their speech with the affirmation that they meet again face to face and in the ‘nascent new world’ they can say to each other ‘welcome’

The event was part of the Sustainable Development Goals program at the U.N. and is held at the beginning of the assembly’s High-Level Week.

The SDGs include eradicating poverty around the world by 2020, but the UN said the Covid crisis has forced 100 million people back to poverty and hunger. “It would be easy to lose hope. But we are not hopeless or helpless,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the session.