Broadway-style Geronimo musical comes to India

The famous Geronimo musical will make its India debut next month with the national capital playing host to eight shows of the Broadway-style theatrical. Reporter and adventurer hero Geronimo Stilton lives in Mouseville and is the editor of the Rodent’s Gazette and the Geronimo Stilton Live performances will be based on the bestselling series featuring him. Among his several exploits, Geronimo saves the queen of the fairies as he walks through the seven doors that transport him from kingdom to kingdom, bringing him face-to-face with witches, mermaids, pixies, fairies, dragons, gnomes and a giant.

The 90-minute production is split in two acts with 3D effects and features front-rear projection with animated overlay. The shows will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from August 3 to 5 and are collaborative effort among Scholastic India, Atlantyca SPA, MEI Worldwide and JBC Inc. “Kids absolutely love Geronimo Stilton books. The series has enjoyed a very loyal following over the years and it is only fair that its readers get to experience something more. With a fully international cast and crew, Geronimo Stilton Live is a visual spectacle that children in Delhi will never forget,” says Neeraj Jain, managing director of Scholastic India.

Geronimo Stilton’s stories are adventurous and full of surprises but there are no weapons, rude words, magic and astrology. His behaviour is based on universal ethical values, like being approachable for others, the desire to do good, the commitment to grow and improve oneself. Italian fiction writer and author of several books for children, Elisabetta Dami is the creator of Geronimo.