Ex-husband crashes Britney Spears’ wedding, Johnny Depp lawyer slams dating rumours: Top entertainment news

Pop icon Britney Spears got the shock of her life when her ex-husband gate-crashed her wedding party. Spears was getting ready to marry her partner Sam Asghari at her luxury home near Los Angeles when her estranged husband interrupted the proceedings.

Jason Alexander was Spears’ childhood friend and was briefly married to the 40-year-old star in 2004. The incident led to police deployment at the venue. Alexander livestreamed his invasion on Instagram reports said, as footage showed him telling a security guard he had been invited.

Later, he walked into a pink tent festooned with flowers where he identified himself. A physical confrontation ensued at the venue, leading to the cops being called. Variety reported that the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate reports of someone trespassing. The officers found that Alexander had an outstanding warrant against him from another jurisdiction and arrested him.

The wedding comes a month after the surprise pregnancy that the couple had announced weeks earlier ended in a miscarriage.

JOHNNY DEPP LAWYER SLAMS DATING RUMOURS

Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez slammed rumours that she was involved in a relationship with the actor as “sexist”, clarifying for the first time rumours about their romance. Vasquez gained popularity during Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Throughout the trial, many speculated that the duo’s ‘closeness’ were signs that they were dating.

Speaking with People Magazine, Vasquez said the rumours came with the territory of being a woman doing her job. She added that it was disappointing that certain media outlets ran with the story or that her interactions with Johnny, who she has represented for four-and-a-half years, were inappropriate or unprofessional.

Vasquez added that she was very happy in her relationship with her boyfriend. The attorney emphasised that it was unethical for lawyers to date clients.

KAMAL HAASAN’S VIKRAM CROSSES RS 250 CRORE GLOBALLY

Superstar Kamal Hassan’s Vikram continues to rule ticket sales, collecting over Rs 250 crore worldwide. The film has also surpassed the Rs 100 crore-mark in Tamil Nadu within a week. Vikram, starring Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil, has received rave reviews from critics and audiences. Early estimates suggest the film collected Rs 165 crore in India in its first week.

The action thriller emerged as the top choice for moviegoers. It was released in direct competition to Adivi Sesh’s Major and Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj.

RADHIKA APTE REJECTION

Radhika Apte’s 17-year career has seen the actress carve a niche for herself with intense and unconventional roles. While the film industry has shown some movement towards a more gender-equal environment, the actress revealed that she was recently rejected for a role because her competitor had fuller lips and bigger breasts.

The Sacred Games star said she was told the other actress looked sexier and sold more. The actress hoped that the more women reach positions of power, the more things would change, reports said.

KARAN, THE CUPID

Director Karan Johar played peacemaker between Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani amid rumours that the much-loved couple had called it quits. Karan is close to the Shershaah pair and reports said he was not happy with the news of their separation. As a result, he decided to sort it out between them.