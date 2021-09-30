‘Free Britney’, at last! Father Jamie Spears removed from controversial conservatorship – here’s how pop icon reacted

Britney Spears

Britney Spears is free at last! Well, almost! The pop icon who ruled the charts in 2000s after her 1999 debut smash hit ‘Baby One More Time’ apparently broke down after her father Jamie Spears was removed from her controversial conservatorship. The arrangement that was put in place in 2008 saw Jamie Spears controlling Britney’s life. In her court papers, the singer has described the conservatorship as a ‘Kafkaesque nightmare’. From her finances to her kitchen cabinet, Jamie Spears had complete control over the pop star’s life. After his suspension, Britney will now seek the full removal of the conservatorship. The hearing has been slated for November.

Soon after Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny gave her ruling on Britney’s plea, the pop star posted a cool update on Instagram: