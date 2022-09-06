Bringing the emotional arc of the character to screen is my job: Purab Kohli on preparing for Criminal Justice

Ever since the episodes of Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach dropped on Disney+ Hotstar, viewers have been appreciating Purab Kohli for his part in the series. He is playing Neeraj Ahuja, father of Zara Ahuja, the star kid who gets murdered. The prime suspect is her own brother, Mukul Ahuja.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios and directed by Rohan Sippy, Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach also stars Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra, along with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera.

As the series makes heads turn with its riveting story, Purab Kohli who plays a grieving father on the show shares his creative process. “Most of my prep for a role comes from the script and understanding the emotional graph of the character I am playing. Bringing the emotional arc of the character to the screen is my job. To do this, one has to dig into one’s life experiences. In Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, we see some fabulous writing so it makes my job as an actor easy. My character Neeraj feels all these intense emotions when he is torn between the loss of his daughter and his rocky relationship with his wife and son. Those are not easy to portray or even grasp but I am glad to have had Rohan Sippy by my side every step of the creative process,” said the actor.

Also read: Wondering why Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan didn’t open well at the box office? Know it from top trade analysts

In the latest season of the award-winning Criminal Justice franchise, Madhav Mishra struggles to put aside his own doubts and inhibitions about his client as the stakes get higher and riskier.

Earlier in a statement, the actor had expressed how he has manifested working with Roan Sippy. He said, “This is actually the second time I got approached for Criminal Justice. They wanted me in the second season too but I couldn’t be a part as I was filming for a different project and there were date clashes. But I am so glad that I got a second chance in Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach. Extremely happy to be a part of season 3.”

Purab Kohli also added how working with the season’s director, Rohan Sippy had always been on his list. “Rohan and I have wanted to work for a very long time. A major reason behind accepting this role was him,” the star added.

The award-winning show Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach is streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.