‘Brilliantly done!’ Prithviraj Sukumaran congratulates Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Article 15

In the southern film industry, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran enjoys a cult following that reflects the kind of diverse body of cinema that he has come to symbolize for avid movie goers. Prithviraj’s tweet read as follows, “Article 15 is the finest mainstream socio political film made in recent history of our country.” Known for his penchant towards perfection in every scene and camera shot, it takes a very rare film to win Prithviraj Sukumaran’s praise. In recent times, this is perhaps the first time that the actor has come out in full praise for a Bollywood film.

Terming the film ‘Article 15’ as ‘brilliantly done’, Prithviraj Sukumaran posted on Twitter, tagging Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana. To his tweet, Ayushmann Khurrana responded, “Thank you so much!”

#Article15 is the finest mainstream socio political film made in recent history in our country. @anubhavsinha @ayushmannk Brilliantly done! — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) September 3, 2019

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran is set for the Onam release of actor Kalabhavan Shajohn’s directorial debut ‘Brother’s Day’, in which he plays the lead role. A star-studded array of actors and actresses including Miya, Aishwarya Lekshmi and others are part of the much-anticipated film, ‘Brother’s Day’. For movie-goers, the movie is a highly anticipated one, given that Prithviraj is featuring in a complete action comedy after a very long time. Interestingly, he is paired with four heroines!

Earlier, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut ‘Lucifer’ starring Mohanlal had scripted path-breaking records for the Malayalam film industry. The shooting of Lucifer’s sequel ‘Empuraan’ is scheduled to start in 2019, with superstar Mohanlal in the lead role once again. Murali Gopy will complete the script and Prithviraj will direct the sequel next year. For all Mohanlal and Prithviraj fans, ‘Empuraan’ is a movie that they are eagerly waiting for in 2020.