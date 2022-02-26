Brilliant, Unmissable: Film critics, Bollywood celebs hail Alia’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, calls ‘career’s best performance’

Bollywood actors such as Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Indira Tiwari are also seen in prominent roles.

Gangubai Kathiawadi review: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathaiwadi has hit the theatres on Friday, February 25, 2022 and has been generating mixed responses from critics and audiences. The movie which was postponed multiple times due to the pandemic was premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival some days back.

Taran Adarsh, movie critic and business analyst, gave four star rating calling the movie, “brilliant”. Talking about the direction, Adarsh wrote, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a magician, gets it right once again”. He further kept on praising that the story of the film is powerful with terrific moments and bravura performances”.

“Alia Bhatt outdoes herself, looks ethereal, delivers career-best performance, Ajay Devgan lights up the screen every time he appears, packs a solid punch”, Adarsh went on writing.

#SLB is known to extract the very best from his actors and #GangubaiKathiawadi reiterates this fact… #AliaBhatt outdoes herself, looks ethereal, delivers career-best performance… #AjayDevgn lights up screen everytime he appears, packs a solid punch. #GangubaiKathiawadiReview — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2022

Bollywood stars such as Vicky Kaushal, Javed Akhtar and Shashank Khaitan have also praised the film and Alia’s performance. “Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance in this film. SLB sir you are a master! And @aliabhatt doesn’t even know what to say about you… Breathtakingly amazing as Gangu! Hats off,” Vicky wrote in an Instagram Story.

“Alia Bhatt gave the best performance by any actress in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie. Alia literally knocked it out of the park with her range of acting. Give @aliaa08nall the awards and the crown she deserves. She is the best actor we have. The queen of acting #GangubaiKathiawadi,” wrote one of the Twitter users. (@KindaSabrful).

Alia Bhatt gave the best performance by any actress in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie. Alia literally knocked it out of the park with her range of acting. give @aliaa08 all the awards and the crown she deserves. she’s the best actor we have. the queen of acting#GangubaiKathiawadi pic.twitter.com/LXCgknF3on — ϯαηѵεεɾ (@KindaSabrful) February 25, 2022

“Finished watching #GangubaiKathiawadi. What a performance by #AliaBhatt, definitely her career best. Ajay Devgn’s cameo is superb, and so is the other supporting cast. Music goes well with the film. #SLB proves once again that he is a master storyteller. A must watch,” another Twitter user, @Abhi__ii, shared.

Loosely based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book, The Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the movie shows the journey of Gangubai who was forced into prostitution at an early age and how she becomes a fierce madam of the brothel and a political leader.