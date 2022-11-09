scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Breathe: Into the Shadows Director Mayank Sharma reveals how he planned the two seasons, while keeping the audience curious

Director Mayank Sharma who has directed the Breathe franchise opens up about his plan for the series and how every tiny detail for season 2 was pre-planned.

Written by Entertainment Desk
Updated:
Breathe: Into the Shadows Director Mayank Sharma reveals how he planned the two seasons, while keeping the audience curious
Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, co-created and directed by Mayank Sharma, Amazon Original Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide

Amazon Original Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 has been released on Prime Video and the audience is already asking for more. Season 2 stars Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher and Ivana Kaur reprising their roles whereas Naveen Kasturia is the latest addition to the series. Director Mayank Sharma who has directed the Breathe franchise opens up about his plan for the series and how every tiny detail for season 2 was pre-planned.

Mayank Sharma shares, “Breathe: Into the Shadows was always conceptualized as two seasons. If you see the cliffhanger of the last season, it was very well thought of as we always knew where we were going to go ahead. Keeping the audience engaged was the biggest challenge when we were writing the next season because two big factors – Avinash and J co-exists was already out there in season 1 and as well as the mystery of C-16. The C-16 part I really enjoyed exploring into the next season and I hope you all will enjoy the big reveal…If it happens”.

Keeping the audience hanging with the thread of inquisitiveness, Mayank further added, “We’ve taken a time jump of about 3 years, and intentionally we have tried to write and execute the season very differently and our whole approach is very different. No matter if you know the characters, you know their motives but still we have tried hard to create curiosity even after 3 years for the new journey of Avinash, J, Kabir, Abha, Shirley and now with the new entrant, Victor. Victor’s character is going to add a lot of curiosity and unseen dynamics which we have not explored in the last season, as it was all part of the plan. We had thought we would unleash a few layers in the first season, and rest we would explore as we go ahead. We are really hoping that audiences are going to enjoy the thrills and surprises that the circumstances and characters are going to throw at them in Season 2”.

Also Read
Vin diesel, deepika padukone, deepika padukone hollywood, deepika padukone xxx, xxx return of xander cage, vin diesel xxx, deepika padukone twitter, deepika padukone vin diesel karan johar, deepika padukone vin diesel koffee with karan, deepika padukone vin diesel kapil sharma, deepika padukone photos, deepika padukone xxx photos, deepika padukone vin diesel photos, deepika padukone vin diesel pics, deepika padukone instagram, deepika padukone news, deepika padukone movies, deepika padukone songs, xxx release date, xxx trailer deepika padukone, xxx poster deepika padukone, ruby rose, entertainment, entertainment news, movies, movies news, bollywood, bollywood news, hollywood, hollywood news
Dangal, Dangal box office, Dangal collections, Dangal collection, dangal box office collection, dangal collection in china, dangal collection worldwide, dangal worldwide collection, dangal aamir khan, aamir khan, aamir khan dangal, aamir khan news, aamir khan movies, entertainment news

Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 is a psychological crime thriller featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur in prominent roles. Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is directed by Mayank Sharma who has co-written season 2 alongside Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi & Abhijeet Deshpande. The much-awaited Amazon Original will exclusively premiere on Prime Video on 9th November in India and 240 countries worldwide.

More Stories on
Bollywood

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.