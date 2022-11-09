Breathe: Into The Shadows 2 Review | A clutter breaker from the power duo Amit Sadh and Abhishek Bachchan

Stars: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, Naveen Kasturia, Mantramugdha

Director: Mayank Sharma

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi (with subtitles)

Runtime: 8 Episodes Around 45 Minutes Each

Amit Sadh and Abhishek Bachchan are back with Breathe: Into The Shadows. The second season has a double dose of suspense, mystery and outstanding performances. We see Abhishek Bachchan’s character, a psychiatrist called Avinash Sabarwal, who has an alter ego named J in the mental asylum being treated for bipolar disorder. Three years have gone since he had kidnapped his daughter and murdered four people to take revenge for Avinash. J escapes from captivity to kill 6 more people (out of the 10) along with Victor (Naveen Kasturia) who finds a brother in J. He forces Abha (Nithya Menen) to kill a man (later revealed to be Victor’s abusive father). However, that was just a trap to blackmail Avinash. What follows will keep the audience intrigued and on the edge of their seats.

Amit Sadh as Inspector Kabir Sawant is a treat to watch. We were introduced to his character in the first season of Breathe, along with R Madhavan. In Breathe: Into The Shadows season 2 he has once again proved that he is one of the finest actors we have in the industry. From his expressions to the dialogue delivery – one cannot pick a single flaw in Kabir’s character.

Abhishek Bachchan’s performance is something that needs to be highlighted as well along with Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia and MantraMugdha. Bachchan makes the audience love Avinash and hate J at the same time and that’s a difficult thing to do. The voice modulation and switch he makes between the two characters is so good to watch. He gives an honest performance, and excels especially when he plays J on the screen.

However, Naveen Kasturia is the star of this season. He kills it every time he appears on screen and is in full control of his act and action as an artist.

A must mention for Mukesh Chhabra for this perfect casting.

Besides the performances, the most outstanding part about Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2 are the action scenes choreographed by Aejaz Gulab. The way these sequences have been stylized and shot is unique. S. Bharathwa, the Director of Photography and his lens have managed to bring alive the world of Breathe: Into The Shadows 2 on screen, and stays true to the look and feel of a crime thriller genre. That’s not all, Rajiv M Panjabi’s vision has helped in elevating the overall experience of watching the show.

The second season has shorter episodes and tighter screenplay and that helps in keeping the audience entertained. The twists and turns manage to keep you excited and enthralled. Director Mayank Sharma along with fellow writers Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed, Priya Saggi and Abhijeet Deshpande have spent time sharpening the screenplay to make it more gripping.

Breathe: Into The Shadows is a clutter breaker with power-packed performances and intriguing storyline.

Breathe: Into The Shadows is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.