scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Breaking records, creating history: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is the highest opening film in the history of Hindi cinema; earns Rs 75 crore on Day 1

SRK has now broken his own record with Jawan

Written by Entertainment Desk
Updated:
Jawan
Jawan

The king of Bollywood has made a comeback and how! The much-awaited Jawan, directed by Atlee hit the theatres on September 7, 2023 and has broken all box office records to become the highest opening in the history of Indian cinema

The film has received positive response from critics and immense love form the audience. The film opened with a whopping Rs 75 crore on day one, as per The Indian Express reports. The report also stated that the film has collected around Rs 150 crore worldwide.

Janamashtmi undoubtedly helped in increasing sales, which is only anticipated to soar throughout the weekend. Pathaan, earlier this year, broke the record for first day revenue with Rs 57 crore. However, it made Rs 70 crore on day two and ultimately ended its run with Rs 543 crore, setting a record that Gadar 2, which is currently at approximately Rs 510 crore, may soon surpass.

Also Read

The multi-starrer Jawan, as per Pinkvilla reports had the best pre-sales of any Hindi film, and is now the fourth-biggest opener in the history of Indian cinema, behind RRR (Rs 223.5 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 214.5 crore) and KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 164.5 crore).

This massy, action-packed film has been receiving love from all over the country and might be the highest-grossing film of the year!

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 08-09-2023 at 13:25 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS