Breaking records, creating history: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is the highest opening film in the history of Hindi cinema; earns Rs 75 crore on Day 1

The king of Bollywood has made a comeback and how! The much-awaited Jawan, directed by Atlee hit the theatres on September 7, 2023 and has broken all box office records to become the highest opening in the history of Indian cinema

The film has received positive response from critics and immense love form the audience. The film opened with a whopping Rs 75 crore on day one, as per The Indian Express reports. The report also stated that the film has collected around Rs 150 crore worldwide.

Janamashtmi undoubtedly helped in increasing sales, which is only anticipated to soar throughout the weekend. Pathaan, earlier this year, broke the record for first day revenue with Rs 57 crore. However, it made Rs 70 crore on day two and ultimately ended its run with Rs 543 crore, setting a record that Gadar 2, which is currently at approximately Rs 510 crore, may soon surpass.

The multi-starrer Jawan, as per Pinkvilla reports had the best pre-sales of any Hindi film, and is now the fourth-biggest opener in the history of Indian cinema, behind RRR (Rs 223.5 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 214.5 crore) and KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 164.5 crore).

This massy, action-packed film has been receiving love from all over the country and might be the highest-grossing film of the year!