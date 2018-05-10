BREAKING! After Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding saga, Neha Dhupia gets married to Angad Bedi

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia got married to Angad Bedi in a hush-hush affair in New Delhi.

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia got married to Angad Bedi in a hush-hush affair in New Delhi. This happens to be the second big wedding coming from Bollywood after the much talked about wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

The duo took to social media to announce the big step. The Bollywood actress tweeted: “Best decision of my life. Today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband, Angad Bedi.” In response, Angad Bedi wrote, “Best friend, now wife. Well, hello there, Mrs Bedi.”

While details of the wedding are still scant, the ceremony is said to have been carried out in Sikh traditions at a gurudwara in New Delhi. Neha Dhupia wore a pink lehenga which was complemented by gold jewelry and a maangteeka. Meanwhile, Angad Bedi looked dapper in a white sherwani and a pink turban.

Popular Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who is a close friend of Neha Dhupia, tweeted a picture of the couple. Karan wrote, “My darling and most special friend, Neha Dhupia, who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented, Angad Bedi. Here’s wishing them decades of unconditional love.”

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, “@Imangadbedi and @NehaDhupia many congratulations you crazy bunch! So happy for the two of you. Rab rakha. ????”

Neha Dhupia’s co anchor in the reality TV show Ranvijay Sangha on Twitter wrote.

Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh wrote, “That’s such a beautiful surprise .. couldn’t be a bigger blessing than have a friend for a wife ! Wish you both all the love and blessings on this journey ahead ????❤ @NehaDhupia @Imangadbedi.”

Neha Dhupia, 37, is a former beauty pageant winner. She has appeared in movies like Chup Chup Ke, De Dana Dan, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum and Singh Is Kinng. She shared screen space with Vidya Balan in Tumhari Sulu. Neha Dhupia is currently seen on a reality TV show called Roadies Xtreme. Her next film is Eela. Meanwhile, her newly wedded husband, Angad Bedi has also made appearances in Bollywood flicks such as Ungli, F.A.L.T.U, and Pink. He was seen in Salman Khan’s money-spinner, action-thriller Tiger Zinda Hai. Angad has hosted a season of Indian Premier League (IPL). Angad is 35 years old and is the son of Bishan Singh Bedi, a former Indian cricketer and wife Anju.