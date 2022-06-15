‘Brahmastra’ Trailer is out! Ranbir Kapoor is the ‘Astra’ in this Astraverse Universe! Watch Here

The trailer of the much-awaited upcoming film ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is finally out. The movie, which was in the pipeline for nearly nine years, is the first of the three-part series of ‘The Astraverse’. Directed by Ayan Mukherjee, the film has Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in important roles.

The trailer begins with Amitabh Bachchan’s voice in the background taking through the plot of the movie in a brief span of time. It shows actor Nagarjuna in his strong on-screen persona. Soon, the trailer introduces the audience to Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) and Isha (Alia Bhat). In the film, Shiva has the power to control fire. In fact, there is a scene in which Shiva can be seen telling Isha, “Aag mujhe jalati nahi (I don’t get burned by fire)”, with much conviction. The trailer then introduces the audience to ‘Astras’, the biggest forces in the universe. It gives the audience an insight into how the characters are related to these Astras.

While this is Mukherjee’s dream project, every frame of the trailer shows his passion for the series. Among the various positives of the film include Pritam’s music. The ‘Brahmastra’ could be India’s reply to Hollywood’s epic adventures like ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Avatar’.

Sharing her message on Instagram, Alia said, “Gentle but a forceful reminder that Brahmastra trailer is released tomorrow. That is the 15th of June in the morning. It is a very big deal. Very big moment for all of us. We are very excited. I have not slept properly since a week because I have been so nervous. I have seen the trailer like some 25-30 times. It is a very big moment for me in a big way because it is not just a film. I have said this time and again that the kind of effort, energy, love attention and focus that has gone into the film is kind of out of the world.”