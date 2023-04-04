Brahmastra Part 2 and 3 slated to release on THIS date; Director Ayan Mukerji shares update

Following the successful box-office performance of Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, its director Ayan Mukerji has disclosed the release schedule for the upcoming sequels, Brahmastra Part 2: Dev and Brahmastra Part 3.

On Tuesday, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji took to his Instagram handle and shared a post disclosing the tentative release dates for both part two and part three of the movie. The second installment is slated for a 2026 release, while the third and final chapter is scheduled to hit the theaters in 2027.



The post from Mukherji read, “The Time has come – for some updates on the Brahmästra Trilogy, the Astraverse, and my Life! After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One… I have been focused on creating the Vision for Part Two and Part Three which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One!”

Further, the director revealed that he plans to make the two sequels together, in his bid to release the two films closer together.

The conclusion of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra indicated that the follow-up film would focus on Dev and Amrita, with a suggestion in the movie that Deepika Padukone would portray Amrita. There have been indications that Ranveer Singh may take on the role of Dev.