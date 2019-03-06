Brahmāstra logo unveiled: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer sets social media abuzz, watch

. Initially, it was rumoured that the film’s title would be Dragon but was later changed to Brahmastra. Director Ayan Mukerji said that the title ‘Brahmastra’ resonates with the “ancient wisdom, energies and power,”.

Dharma Productions mega movie Brahmāstra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Nagarjuna has been in news since its announcement last year. Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, the movie will be a Trilogy and its Brahmastra part 1 will release on Christmas at the end of this year.

The film’s logo has been released and it has left everyone impressed. Film Critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the films logo: “Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Nagarjuna. Logo of Brahmāstra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji. Christmas2019 release.”

In the video’s voiceover Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ask Amitabh Bachchan regarding the most powerful weapon and after which Bachchan tells them about Brahmastra, the weapon which has all the power of the universe and Ranbir’s role the the impending battle.

Earlier, on the occasion of Mahashivratri and culmination of the Kumbh Mela, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra’ unveiled the logo of the film. The actors of the film had earlier shared cryptic messages piquing the curiosity of their fans by revealing that they have something special planned for Monday.

Talking about the launch of its Brahmastra logo in Kumbh, Karan Johar tweeted: “Before we launch the official movie logo tomorrow, here’s the magic of #Brahmastra straight from the sky of #Kumbh2019!”

On the occasion of its launch, Karan Johar in his tweet said: “Not all weapons are made equal. Presenting the most powerful of all – Brahmastra.”

Karan Johar had announced about the movie on October 11, 2017 and also revealed that it would be a trilogy. Initially, it was rumoured that the film’s title would be Dragon but was later changed to Brahmastra. Director Ayan Mukerji said that the title ‘Brahmastra’ resonates with the “ancient wisdom, energies and power,”. According to media report Brahmastra is being made with a whopping budget of Rs 150 crore.