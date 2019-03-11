Brahmastra goes multilingual! Baahubali director SS Rajamouli unveils Telugu logo of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer

Brahmastra to release in Tamil and Telugu. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is one of the biggest and most anticipated movies in Indian cinema. The supernatural romantic fairy tale stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy in lead roles. The movie’s logo was unveiled at the Kumbh Mela 2019 using hundreds of drones. While fans are eagerly waiting to watch this one-of-a-kind film in the offering, the makers just made a big announcement stating that the film will not just be releasing in Hindi but also in Tamil and Telugu.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, NewsBreak: Brahmāstra to release in Tamil and Telugu, stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Dharma Productions, Fox Star Studios presentation, Christmas2019 release.

#NewsBreak: #Brahmāstra to release in #Tamil and #Telugu… Stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy… Directed by Ayan Mukerji… Produced by Dharma Productions… Fox Star Studios presentation… #Christmas2019 release. pic.twitter.com/xl6TPadQM2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2019

Earlier today, Baahubali director, SS Rajamouli too released the Telugu logo of the film, by sharing a video on his Twitter account, Rajamouli wrote that Happy to launch the Telugu logo of the first Indian mythical fusion drama trilogy, ‘Brahmastra’ that’s being made on an epic scale with the magnificent star cast. The video not only contains the Telugu logo but also has a voice-over in the South Indian language.”

Presenting you the Tamil logo of the first Indian mythical fusion drama trilogy, #Brahmastra… https://t.co/0IewO8IIrm #AyanMukerji @karanjohar @BrahmastraFilm — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 11, 2019

After SS Rajamouli released the Telugu logo of the film which garnered a lot of buzz amongst fans, the Raanjhanaa actor, Dhanush released the Tamil logo of Brahmastra on his official Twitter account.

Dhanush wrote that sharing the Tamil video, Dhanush’s tweet read, glad to present to you the official Brahmastra movie logo in Tamil. Best of luck Ayan Mukerji.

Glad to present to you the official #Brahmastra movie logo in Tamil https://t.co/rddiyyPIFy Best of luck #AyanMukerji @karanjohar @BrahmastraFilm — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) March 11, 2019

Releasing on Christmas 2019, Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is the first part of the planned trilogy.