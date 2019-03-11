Brahmastra goes multilingual! Baahubali director SS Rajamouli unveils Telugu logo of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer

By: | Published: March 11, 2019 6:07 PM

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy is all set to hit the screens during Christmas 2019.

Brahmastra to release in Tamil and Telugu. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is one of the biggest and most anticipated movies in Indian cinema. The supernatural romantic fairy tale stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy in lead roles. The movie’s logo was unveiled at the Kumbh Mela 2019 using hundreds of drones. While fans are eagerly waiting to watch this one-of-a-kind film in the offering, the makers just made a big announcement stating that the film will not just be releasing in Hindi but also in Tamil and Telugu.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, NewsBreak: Brahmāstra to release in Tamil and Telugu, stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Dharma Productions, Fox Star Studios presentation, Christmas2019 release.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Earlier today, Baahubali director, SS Rajamouli too released the Telugu logo of the film, by sharing a video on his Twitter account, Rajamouli wrote that Happy to launch the Telugu logo of the first Indian mythical fusion drama trilogy, ‘Brahmastra’ that’s being made on an epic scale with the magnificent star cast. The video not only contains the Telugu logo but also has a voice-over in the South Indian language.”

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Andhadhun to release in China with a different name

SS Rajamouli Tweet:

After SS Rajamouli released the Telugu logo of the film which garnered a lot of buzz amongst fans, the Raanjhanaa actor, Dhanush released the Tamil logo of Brahmastra on his official Twitter account.

Dhanush wrote that sharing the Tamil video, Dhanush’s tweet read, glad to present to you the official Brahmastra movie logo in Tamil. Best of luck Ayan Mukerji.

Dhanush’s tweet:

Releasing on Christmas 2019, Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is the first part of the planned trilogy.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Brahmastra goes multilingual! Baahubali director SS Rajamouli unveils Telugu logo of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition