Brahmastra controversy: Director Ayan Mukerji comes out with explanation over Ranbir Kapoor scene

Since the launch of upcoming movie ‘Brahmastra’s trailer there have been diverse views on it. While it got a lot of praises from a section of the audience, another expressed their unhappiness over a scene showing Ranbir Kapoor entering a temple like structure wearing his shoes. Many even raised objections over the scene.

However, the movie’s director Ayan Mukerji has come out to offer explanations. “We had some people in our community, upset because of one shot in our Trailer – Ranbir’s character wearing shoes as he rings a Bell. As the creator of this film (and a devotee), I wanted to humbly address what happened here. In our movie, Ranbir is not entering a temple, but a Durga Puja Pandal.”

“My own family has been organising a similar kind of Durga Puja Celebration for… 75 years! One, which I have been a part of since my childhood. In my experience, we only take off our shoes, right on the stage where the Goddess is, and not when you enter the Pandal,” Ayan added.

He further went on to explain “It is personally important for me to reach out to anyone who may have been upset with this image… because above all, Brahmāstra is created as a movie experience which pays respect to, and celebrates – Indian culture, traditions and history. That is at the heart of why I made this movie, so it is very important to me that this feeling reaches every Indian who is watching Brahmāstra!”

Soon after his statement went public many in social media praised him, with one of them saying, . “Amazing work Ayan!!! The concept of this film and trailer are amazing, looking forward to Brahmastra first day first show,” a comment read. Another fan mentioned, “Respect of you sir, you justified the reason in the 2nd point. I hope this film gets a huge success.”