Brahmastra box office week 1 collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film crosses Rs 300 crore worldwide

Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva has been receiving appreciation from the audience and that’s visible at the box office. After a drop on Tuesday, Ayan Mukerji’s film held steady on Wednesday, collecting Rs 10.5 crore net in the domestic market. The six-day total collection of Brahmastra stands at Rs 160 crore net. The film has already grossed Rs 285 crore worldwide and is on course to touch the Rs 300-crore milestone at the end of the first week.

The film’s producer Karan Johar took to Twitter on Friday morning to share Brahmastra’s week one worldwide box office gross. He claimed the film has crossed the Rs 300-crore mark globally. “Love and light ruling the global box office at #1! Entering the second week with a heart full of gratitude and excitement,” Karan wrote alongside the video.

In addition to the Hindi version, Brahmastra was also released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film has made approximately Rs 20 crore in the South Indian language versions, which were presented by RRR director SS Rajamouli.

Brahmastra will pass Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 221 crore) in the next couple of days to emerge as the year’s second-biggest Hindi film, behind only The Kashmir Files (nearly Rs 300 crore). However, both The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 were made on significantly smaller budgets, but Brahmastra was produced for Rs 410 crore. The film is expected to pass the Rs 100 crore mark in overseas markets by the end of its second weekend, according to Pinkvilla.

The first installment of the film revolves around a deejay named Shiva, who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Alia Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with at first sight. Amitabh Bachchan features as Guru, Shiva’s mentor.

Brahmastra is going to be Ranbir Kapoor’s third film to cross the Rs 150 crore mark, after Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Sanju. However, his recent film Shamshera was a flop after Bombay Velvet and Jagga Jasoos.