Brahmastra gets record opening! Here are 5 things working for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer

Brahmastra Box Office – Bollywood is facing one of the worst years in its history in terms of box office collection. Nothing seems to be working. All tried and tested formulas have failed barring a horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiya-2, starring Kartik Aryan and Anupam Kher’s docu-drama The Kashmir Files. Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan, faced the wrath of audience’s changed taste. Even Ranbir Kapoor’s July release Shamshera tanked at the box-office. The Hindi film industry has now pinned its hopes of Dharma’s mega release Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatta, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akinneni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Brahmastra has got a grand opening at the box office and trends for the next few days suggest that, notwithstanding all the boycott calls, audience is ready to give Bollywood another chance. According to reports Brahmastra has collected approximately Rs 37 crore in the domestic market. Trade Analyst and Film Critic Sumit Kadel tweeted, “Brahmastra Saturday collection is heading towards HUGE Rs 40 crore + nett mark. There’s a growth of around 10-15 % at many centers. Its Day -2 collection could come in the range of Rs 40-43 crore nett ( All Languages).”

#Brahmastra Saturday Collection is heading towards HUGE ₹ 40 cr + nett mark..



There’s a GROWTH of around 10-15 % at many centers. Its day Day -2 collection could come in the range of ₹ 40-43 cr nett ( All Languages) — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 10, 2022



Brahmastra opened to mixed reviews but majority of them tilted towards the negative side. We look at things that are working in favour of Karan Johar’s Rs 410 film –



Original concept – Mythology meets modern: While we love to gloat about the MCU and DCEU movies, some of us get sadistic pleasure in trolling our own. It is true that we have not been able to match Hollywood in creating superheroes, we must accept that this is high time we take the next leap after taking baby steps with Krrish and Minnal Murali. Ayan Mukherji has shown that conviction and courage and has presented this concept of Astraverse. He has taken the concept of Astras or weapons mentioned in ancient Indian texts, poured a bit of mythology and mixed it with modern sensibilities. The part 1 of Brahmastra, called Shiva, establishes that base for Astraverse from where it can take another giant leap and create India’s very own superhero universe.



Magic of super stars: Ayan Mukherji has almost shrewdly used the magic of three megastars namely Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan. He has placed the three separately at three different plot points where, while the one leads to another, they never overlap each other making a string of superstar magic throughout the movie. Audiences wait for these megastars to light up the screen and they never disappoint.

Chart-buster music and solid background score: Music has always been one of the major highlights of all Karan Johar movies and Brahmastra is no exception. Pritam has yet again delivered a chartbuster with Kesariya song which continues to rule the top 10 list. Countless reels and social media stories have been created on the Kesariya song. People even went on to debate its lyrics mostly criticising the use of words “love storiyaan”. This only points to the massive interest movie’s music had generated. Films background score by Simon Franglen matches the movies grand scale. Dance Ka Bhoot and Hawan songs make this one of the most loved music albums this year.



State-of-the-art VFX and action: Special effects in Brahmastra are top notch and it tells us that if Bollywood has the vision and courage, it can match or can even be the best in the world. The highlight of its VFX is how it shows various elements like weapons, fire and water, etc. We have come a long way from Jaani Dushman – Ek Anokhi Kahani and can proudly say that what started with Baahubali was not a fluke but is a trend here to stay. Film’s action sequences are high—octane and pack a solid punch. The action keeps you on the edge of your seats.



Love Storiyaan: The movie is a treat for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fans. Brahmastra brings the star-couple together for the first time on screen and fans are not complaining. Their chemistry dazzles in Kesariya song. They are touted as two of the most talented actors of this generation and their first movie together is surely going to be loved by their fans.



Fan request for Brahmastra Part 2- Dev: SPOILER AHEAD – The movie ends with a promise of grand part two. Throughout the film, Ayan Mukherji has cleverly dropped hints of what would come next and looking at the tempo part 1 has set, it is going to be worth the wait. There seems to be every possibility that the part 2 features another superstar Bollywood couple and a showdown between them is a mouthwatering prospect for any movie lover. Although Ayan Mukherji and Hussian Dalal can respectively work on the editing and dialogues a bit more. Dialogues can be less tapori and can have more depth with better usage of Hindi words. Also, Mukherji must let go of this dilemma between a love story vs a superhero movie, go full hog with action and trim the former a bit more. Best of luck Bollywood!