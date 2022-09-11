Brahmastra box-office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film earns Rs 42 crore on Day 2

After a grand opening on the first day, Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna has earned Rs 37 crores in the Hindi language on Day 2 of the screening.

As per Pinkvilla, Rs 37 crores were collected in the Hindi language while Rs 5 crores in regional languages which makes Day 2 collection Rs 42 crore in total.

The first installment of Ayan Mukherji’s film which was released on September 9 is made on a budget of Rs 410 crores. Apart from Hindi, it was also released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. On the first day of its release, Brahmastra was able to earn Rs 74 crores at the box office globally. Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva is one of the most expensive films made in Bollywood.

As per BoxofficeIndia.com, the film recorded the second-highest opening day post the pandemic behind KGF 2.

Also read: Brahmastra box office collection: Here’s how much Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film earned on Day 1

The film revolves around a deejay named Shiva, who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Alia Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with at first sight. Amitabh Bachchan features as Guru, Shiva’s mentor.

“Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has delivered a massive opening day of Rs 75 crores (GBOC), igniting celebrations across the country, the film industry, theatre owners, and audiences, with the weekend total expected to be huge,” according to a note shared by production banners Star Studios and Dharma Productions.

Also read: Brahmastra review: Ayan Mukherji’s Rs 410 crore grand vision ends up becoming a film for kids!

While Brahmastra – Part 1: Shiva has received mixed to negative reviews from audience and critics for its story and dialogues, many have appreciated Ayan Mukerji’s larger-than-life vision of ‘Astraverse’ which blends Hindu mythology with elements of fantasy and the VFX.

After the box office collections were released, Mukerji shared a brief thank-you note on Instagram.

“Gratitude. Excitement. Hope. A Big Thank You to Everyone Everywhere who has gone to the Cinemas to experience Brahmastra, keeping our movie-going culture vibrant and dynamic. Looking forward to the next few days…” the filmmaker wrote.