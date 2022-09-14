Brahmastra box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film crosses Rs 150 crore mark in India on Day 5

Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy, along with a cameo appearance of Shah Rukh Khan shattered records on its opening weekend and even passed the Monday test. However on Tuesday, the Ayan Mukherji directorial witnessed a drop of 15 per cent, as per Bollywood Hungama. As per the publication, the film made between Rs 12.75 crore-13.75 crore on its fifth day, taking its total beyond Rs 150 crore. Brahmastra was released on September 9 in five languages in India and its South versions have managed to bring in Rs 17.50 crore so far.

According to BoxOfficeIndia.com, Brahmastra managed to earn a net figure of around Rs 11-11.25 crore on the fifth day from its Hindi version. The drop in the footfalls was mainly noticed in national cinema chains, in comparison to other theatres.

Brahmastra is one of the most expensive films ever made in Hindi cinema on a budget of over Rs 410 crores. Brahmastra is only the fourth film of the year – after Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 — that has made a mark at the domestic box office.

The first installment of the film revolves around a deejay named Shiva, who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Alia Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with at first sight. Amitabh Bachchan features as Guru, Shiva’s mentor.

Brahmastra is going to be Ranbir Kapoor’s third film to cross the Rs 150 crore mark, after Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Sanju. However, his recent film Shamshera was a flop after Bombay Velvet and Jagga Jasoos.

In a recent interview, Ayan Mukherji told Indian Express that the second part of the franchise – Brahmastra – Part 2: Dev, could be released by 2025. He said, “I can answer very few things about Dev. The idea was to create a very clear indication about where we are going next with the storytelling. Now we are really getting into the story of our antagonist. Decoding it, giving you some hook to hang on to for part two.”