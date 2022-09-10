Brahmastra box office collection: Here’s how much Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film earned on Day 1

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra – Part 1: Shiva was released in theatres on September 9 and opened to a massive start in India and around the world despite mixed reviews. It seems that the hype built around Ayan Mukherji’s film has paid off. As per the makers, the film has had a strong start at the box office and it earned Rs 75 crore at the global box office on day 1 of its release.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Brahmastra has earned Rs 36.50 to 38.50 crores in the domestic market on its opening day. Trade website BoxOfficeIndia.com has reported Brahmastra’s collection at around Rs 35-36 crore in India.

Producer Karan Johar shared on his Instagram that the film has minted Rs 75 crore worldwide on its opening day. He shared, “Humbled… Grateful…but yet can’t control my excitement! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Brahmastra is important for the Hindi film industry as a lot is riding on its success. After back-to-back failures at the box office with big-budget films like Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, Brahmastra is a ray of hope.

Apart from a few films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and The Kashmir Files, no other film has managed to earn well at the box office in 2022.

Brahmastra – Part 1: shiva has been made on a budget of Rs 410 crore, making it the most expensive film in Hindi cinema. Previously, this record was held by YRF’s Thugs of Hindostan which was made at around Rs 310 crore.

The film’s reviews, however, aren’t very impressive. The Financial Express gave the film 1 star and wrote in the review,

“The VFX of the film is undoubtedly better than what we have seen, but not at par with what was promised. The dialogues are cliché, Ayan Mukherji has wasted the skills and popularity of Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna, and of course, Amitabh Bachchan. Mukherji needs to be applauded for his vision but I feel he forgot to edit the film. It could have been reduced to at least 30 minutes. Brahmastra – Part 1: Shiva is an apt film for a 4-year-old or maybe even they are more sensible. Ayan Mukherji promised better.”

Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, the magnum opus is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D, and Imax 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.