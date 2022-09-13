Brahmastra box office collection day 4: Movie passes Monday test, expected to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

After a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra – Part 1: Shiva is headed for a strong Monday. According to early estimates, the fantasy drama made a reported Rs 16.25 crore on day four of release — Rs 14.25 crore from the Hindi markets, and another Rs 2 crore from the dubbed language versions. Brahmastra has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The Ayan Mukherji directorial was released on September 9. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan. Brahmastra was released in over 5000 screens in the domestic market. The film is being appreciated for its VFX but is criticised for its dialogues, script, and editing.

The first installment of the film revolves around a deejay named Shiva, who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Alia Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with at first sight. Amitabh Bachchan features as Guru, Shiva’s mentor.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Brahmastra has so far grossed over Rs 143 crore in India, and Rs 65 crore from overseas markets, taking its global total to around Rs 209 crore in four days. The film also managed to register the fifth-biggest start for a Bollywood film in overseas markets, after Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat, Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3, Sultan starring Salman Khan, Dilwale, and Dangal.

Brahmastra is going to be Ranbir Kapoor’s third film to cross the Rs 150 crore mark, after Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Sanju. However, his recent film Shamshera was a flop after Bombay Velvet and Jagga Jasoos.

Brahmastra is headed for a Rs 175 crore the first week. It is expected to hit the Rs 250 crore mark in India and is predicted to finish its worldwide theatrical run with around Rs 450 crore.