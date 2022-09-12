Brahmastra box office collection: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor film crosses Rs 100 crores in India

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra – Part 1: Shiva has performed well at the box office despite mixed reviews by the audience and critics. Directed by Ayan Mukherji and backed by Karan Johar, Brahmastra’s Hindi version managed to collect Rs 41-42 crores on day 3 of its release, in comparison to Rs 37 crores it earned on the second day, taking its weekend total to Rs 110 crores worldwide. Brahmastra has become the seventh Bollywood film to clock an opening weekend of Rs 100 crore in the domestic belts.

Brahmastra – Part 1: Shiva released in theatres on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna, and has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Brahmastra is being appreciated for its VFX but is criticised for its dialogues, script, and editing.

After back-to-back flops at the box office with big-budget films like Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, Brahmastra is a ray of hope for the Hindi film industry.

Apart from a few films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and The Kashmir Files, no other film has managed to earn well at the box office in 2022.

Brahmastra – Part 1: Shiva has been made on a budget of Rs 410 crore, making it the most expensive film in Hindi cinema.

The film revolves around a deejay named Shiva, who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Alia Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with at first sight. Amitabh Bachchan features as Guru, Shiva’s mentor.

The film’s reviews, however, aren’t very impressive. The Financial Express gave the film 1 star and wrote in the review, “The VFX of the film is undoubtedly better than what we have seen, but not at par with what was promised. The dialogues are cliché, Ayan Mukherji has wasted the skills and popularity of Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna, and of course, Amitabh Bachchan. Mukherji needs to be applauded for his vision but I feel he forgot to edit the film. It could have been reduced to at least 30 minutes. Brahmastra – Part 1: Shiva is an apt film for a 4-year-old or maybe even they are more sensible. Ayan Mukherji promised better.”