Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp rerun? Angelina Jolie alleged assault by Brad Pitt, lawsuit reveals

Angelina Jolie alleged assault against her then-husband Brad Pitt on a private plane, according to an anonymous lawsuit from 2016. The Oscar winner has been identified as the plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Variety reported that Jolie told an FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) agent several years ago that Pitt “physically and verbally assaulted” her and their children aboard the plane. According to the agent’s notes from the time, the Bullet Train actor allegedly took Jolie to the back of the plane, grabbed her shoulders, and shouted at her that she was breaking up the family.

Jolie, who starred in the Eternals, alleged another physical altercation occurred on the same flight that led to her suffering injuries on her elbow. Jolie also said Pitt had poured beer on her. However, the allegations have been denied by Pitt’s team.

After the agent met the Assistant US Attorney and decided not to pursue criminal charges, Jolie anonymously filed a Freedom of Information Act suit against the FBI in order to obtain the documents related to the investigation, Variety reported.

Pitt was reported to be under investigation in 2016 for child abuse by both the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services and the FBI following an incident on his private plane. He allegedly got physical with his son, Maddox, after the then-teen intervened in a fight between Jolie and Pitt.

At the time, Pitt’s issue a statement and denied the claims that he had hurt his son.

Variety reported that the Hollywood couple split following this incident and Pitt publicly gave up drinking. There have been no charges brought against him.

The revelations come shortly after the public trial into allegations of domestic abuse against another Hollywood heartthrob, Johnny Depp, against his then-wife Amber Heard. Depp had filed a defamation suit against the Aquaman actor and claimed $50 million in damages for an article in The Washington Post that Heard had published about her struggles with domestic abuse. She did not name Depp in the article. Depp won that trial.

With inputs from agencies