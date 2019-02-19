“BoycottKapilSharma” trends after comedian speaks in support of Navjot Singh Sidhu

Kapil Sharma reacted on the reports of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s ouster from The Kapil Sharma Show. (PTI)

Kapil Sharma has landed himself in yet another controversy after the television show host took a stand for Congress leader-cum-television personality Navjot Singh Sidhu following his remarks on the Pulwama terror attack tragedy. #BoycottKapilSharma started trending big-time on Twitter after the comedian said that banning someone is not the right solution on Sidhu’s ousting from The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil, in a recent statement to ABP News, reportedly said that people are misguided and run any hashtag like Boycott Sidhu or Boycott Kapil Sharma Show. I personally feel that the main issue should be talked about and focus on the problem if it’s genuine. Don’t divert the youth’s attention here and there so that we can’t even arrive at the prime concern.

In another video, Kapil added that it’s all propaganda that keeps on running on Twitter and he doesn’t get involved in such things. He also said that Archana Puran Singh has shot a few episodes with the team of The Kapil Sharma Show because Sidhu had some prior commitments.

On being asked if any action will be taken against Sidhu for his comments, Kapil said that he is not the producer of the show, so it will be the channel’s decision.

Supporting the comedian, actor Shruti Seth also tweeted that thank you, Kapil Sharma, for making a logical statement. Sadly the morons are blinded by rage & stupidity.

While speaking about the Pulwama attack, Sidhu had said that nations cannot be held responsible for the dastardly acts of terrorists. He had added that there are good, the bad and the ugly. Every institution has it. Every nation has them. The ugly need to be punished. But every individual cannot be blamed for the dastardly act.

Sidhu later claimed that his comments were ‘distorted’ and while the country comes for him first, he stands by his statement that terrorism has no dharam, mazhab, zaat aur desh (religion, caste or country).