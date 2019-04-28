Boxout.fm: Know how this online community radio platform helping musicians in India

At a time when YouTube and music streaming services like Spotify, SoundCloud, etc, are reigning supreme in the music industry, a different kind of beat is emanating from a humble New Delhi-based online community radio platform called Boxout.fm. A first-of-its-kind initiative in south Asia, Boxout.fm brings together independent artistes, musicians, DJs, music composers, producers and singers all under one roof, giving them an opportunity to showcase their work to a larger audience. \u201cIt\u2019s easier for people to associate with a human rather than a brand or product. That human curation versus algorithm curation is our biggest asset. It differentiates us from everyone else,\u201d said co-founder Mohammed Abood Uraibi aka DJ MoCity on the sidelines of Boxout Weekender, a music event held in the national capital earlier this month to mark two successful years of the platform\u2019s run. Also read:\u00a0Rs 69,85,20,00,000: Avengers Endgame could shatter all box office records worldwide for opening weekend! Community radio is a radio service offering a third model of radio broadcasting in addition to commercial and public broadcasting. These stations usually serve geographic communities and communities of interest. Generally non-profit in nature, community radio stations broadcast content that is relevant to a local and specific audience. As a concept, it\u2019s not new in India or abroad. As per government data, India is home to nearly 217 community radio stations spread across the country. A lot of these stations, however, stemmed from the need to bring social issues to the limelight and educate communities on what\u2019s happening around them. While the message that platforms like these aim to put across might reach the target audience, the lag comes in the entertainment and fun quotient that today\u2019s youth thrives on. That\u2019s another area where Boxout.fm differentiates itself, providing quality music while keeping its audiences entertained with interesting shows, etc. Boxout.fm was launched in April 2017 by DJ MoCity and indie musician Sahej Bakshi, and has since grown leaps and bounds to have a solid fan base. It is listened to in over 182 cities in India and has a global presence in 169 countries. Currently, there are over 70 show hosts onboard. The founders are, however, always on the lookout for talent they can promote. \u201cThere is a great need to identify people who have the talent and ability to create. Once they are discovered, they have to be assisted in the process of improvement,\u201d said 32-year-old DJ MoCity. \u201cMusicians are writing music and they don\u2019t get better at it by posting it on social media platforms. They get better by continuing to write music and taking their art form to the next level. We want to collaborate with musicians by understanding what drives them and then figure out what they can do in the process of writing and making music,\u201d he added. And even at a time when there is so much content jostling for space on platforms like YouTube, SoundCloud, Spotify, etc, musicians and artistes on Boxout.fm are unperturbed. \u201cWhat a community radio platform like Boxout.fm essentially does is that it helps curate taste and that is really important for both artistes and listeners. It is also super critical at a time when we have so much content available that it\u2019s hard to find good content,\u201d said 27-year-old Tejas Nair aka DJ Spryk, a music producer and composer who hosts a monthly show called Skip A Beat on Boxout.fm. \u201cWe are in an era where people don\u2019t have time. they\u2019re moving on to the next thing before they can even finish consuming the current one. So if you\u2019re just subscribed to a music streaming service, you\u2019re bombarded with a lot of music, which you might not enjoy. But if you are tuned in to a radio platform, where the presenter is making the effort to take you along on a musical journey, it gives you the space to sift through everything and find quality content,\u201d the Mumbai-based producer added. Spryk\u2019s show is one of the most popular ones on the community radio platform, so much so that it has now taken the form of a record label. As the venture is not yet profitable, brand partnerships, ticketed events and merchandise sale are the primary sources of earning. But artistes aren\u2019t complaining. \u201cI\u2019ve done radio before and there have been instances when I\u2019ve had to pay radio stations to play my music. Here, while I don\u2019t get paid for my shows, it\u2019s a kind of win-win situation because Boxout.fm has given my music wings to travel places. And I do get paid for the gigs I perform in Delhi. this makes independent artistes like me feel valuable,\u201d said 29-year-old disco jockey Suchi Ahuja aka DJ SUCHI. While ticketed events that don\u2019t entail big names are treated with scorn, the recent Boxout Weekender, spanning three days, saw over 4,000 people in attendance. The feedback was overwhelming for artistes whose music is remarkably different from mainstream tunes the audience is accustomed to. \u201cPeople were receptive to my narrative-based music and were patiently listening to stories as much as the songs. The most common feedback I received was that it was unique and something they hadn\u2019t experienced before,\u201d said 29-year-old Chennai-based rapper-producer Siva Baskaran aka Native Indian. \u201cThe response was very reassuring. It\u2019s one thing to hear music on a drive or while working, but it has a greater impact when people hear it live. I hope to take it to live venues across the country and give people a unique musical experience,\u201d he added.