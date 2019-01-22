Box Office round-up: Venkatesh’s F2 beats Rajinikanth’s Petta and Ajith’s Viswasam, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri leads charts!

By: | Published: January 22, 2019 2:58 PM

Uri is the top performing film in the multiplexes followed by F2. Interestingly, Yash starrer KGF has still found its place in the top 10 despite a release more than a month back.

Rajinikanth’s Petta continues its glorious run around the world and the movie is closely followed by Ajith’s Viswasam.

Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike has become the fastest medium budget movie to go past the Rs 100 crore at the box office. Not just that, it has created history by becoming one of the few films to have the second-weekend collections higher than its first week, previous ones being Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Queen. But, what makes Uri: The Surgical Strike better than those two is that its opening weekend itself was quite big and to earn more than an already big amount in the second weekend is a rarity.

Down South, Rajinikanth’s Petta continues its glorious run around the world and the movie is closely followed by Ajith’s Viswasam. Both the Tamil movies released with much fanfare during Pongal holidays and have turned out to be a big hit at the box office. In fact, Viswasam is already Ajith’s biggest hit. But, what surprised many was the blockbuster run of Telugu comedy F2. Starring Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada, among others, F2 has even beaten Petta and Viswasam.

Confused? Well, in terms of overall box office collections it is Petta that has earned the most and even Viswasam’s business is almost double of F2 but, it is the Venkatesh starrer that has trumped Rajinikanth and Ajith when one takes just the All India multiplexes business into consideration.

Trade analyst Shreedhar Pillai tweeted about the top ten list of films between January 18-20.

Shreedhar Pillai Tweet:

Interestingly, Yash starrer KGF has still found its place in the top 10 despite a release more than a month back.

